Police incident in Castleford causes delays and traffic for commuters

Motorists face severe delays in Castleford this evening as a police incident has closed a major road out of the town.

Lock Lane, which links the town to Allerton Bywater, remains closed to all traffic this evening.

Wakefield Council warned that the town was experiencing "significant congestion" as a result of the road closure.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were attending an incident on the Aire and Calder Navigation, close to Lock Lane.

Armed officers, police dogs and fire and rescue crews have been arriving on site this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said they had heard a man on the river threatening to "blow up" his boat.

Observing the scene, one woman said: "It's been going on since at least 9.30 this morning. This sort of thing never happens in Castleford."

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Police in attendance at a public order incident involving a man on a boat on the canal off Lock Lane, Castleford.

"Armed officers are in attendance to provide assistance to officers after threats were made. There is no wider threat to the public. Officers remain at the scene."

Motorists and pedestrians have been prevented from crossing the bridge since 2pm.

Drivers are advised to allow up to an hour extra to travel to the north of the town while the road closure remains in place.

Buses have also been diverted while the road is closed.

It is not yet clear when the road will be reopened.