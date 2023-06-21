Police 'increasingly concerned ' for missing Ossett teenager last seen yesterday
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager from Ossett.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Lydia Linfold, 13, was last seen yesterday evening at her home address.
She is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 5ins tall with dark brown hair and is believed to be carrying a rucksack.
Police and Lydia’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and want to know that she is safe.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information regarding Lydia’s current whereabouts to contact Police through 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 677 of 20th June.