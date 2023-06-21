News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Police 'increasingly concerned ' for missing Ossett teenager last seen yesterday

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager from Ossett.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

Lydia Linfold, 13, was last seen yesterday evening at her home address.

She is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 5ins tall with dark brown hair and is believed to be carrying a rucksack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police and Lydia’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and want to know that she is safe.

Police are appealing for help to find 13-year-old Lydia Linfold.Police are appealing for help to find 13-year-old Lydia Linfold.
Police are appealing for help to find 13-year-old Lydia Linfold.
Most Popular

Officers are appealing for anyone with information regarding Lydia’s current whereabouts to contact Police through 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 677 of 20th June.

Read More
WAKEFIELD COURT LISTS: Man caused damage at city centre pub
Police and Lydia’s family are growing increasingly concerned for Lydia's welfare.Police and Lydia’s family are growing increasingly concerned for Lydia's welfare.
Police and Lydia’s family are growing increasingly concerned for Lydia's welfare.