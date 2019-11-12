Police intervene after 12 year-old boy's bike 'stolen by four older males'

Police intervened after a 12 year-old boy had his bike allegedly stolen by four older males.

Wakefield Council's CCTV operators picked up the suspects on camera after the incident came to light, a report said.

Police officers managed to "capture" two of the males, though another managed to make off with the bike.

However, he too was apprehended by officers after he cycled back in the direction of where the alleged theft had taken place, and the victim was handed his bike back.

The incident took place on September 7, but has only now come to light in a report by Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings.

Coun Cummings, who is the authority's portfolio holder for communities, said: "Operators did some fantastic work when a child’s bike was stolen by four older males.

"Operators heard the report on police radio and managed to locate four suspects before they left town with the bike.

"Police attended and captured two of the males after a chase.

"One of the males managed to escape with the bike but was later captured when an operator saw him return to town still in possession of the bike.

"Police captured the male and returned the bike to its owner who was waiting at the bus station."

Local Democracy Reporting Service