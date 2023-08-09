Police investigate after bones discovered in Wakefield
A crime scene was in place in Wakefield earlier today following the discovery of a number of bones.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Aug 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read
A police cordon was spotted on a tow path at Welbeck Lane, leading towards Stanley Ferry, this afternoon.
Police attended the scene and examinations took place to determine if the bones were human.
A spokesman later said that they did, however, appear to have been animal bones.
The scene is now being closed by officers