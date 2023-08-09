News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Police investigate after bones discovered in Wakefield

A crime scene was in place in Wakefield earlier today following the discovery of a number of bones.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Aug 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read

A police cordon was spotted on a tow path at Welbeck Lane, leading towards Stanley Ferry, this afternoon.

Police attended the scene and examinations took place to determine if the bones were human.

A spokesman later said that they did, however, appear to have been animal bones.

The scene is now being closed by officers