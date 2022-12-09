Christopher Clarke was confronted on Ferrybridge Road near the railway station as he walked with a friend.

The 19-year-old said the trio had hoods up, with two of them wearing balaclavas.

"Three young men approached me and asked if I had an ‘elf bar’ or a vape. I said no,” he said.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating an incident where a 19 year old Castleford man was attacked.

"They then shouted obscenities at me and my friend and walked off.

"One of the three then ran up to me, and punched me. They carried on punching me until I began to defend myself,” he said.

"I pushed the first one off me and slipped away from the second. The second boy started threatening me, saying he was going to kill me, stab me, cut me. I was hit another few times and they then walked off and carried on shouting,” said Mr Clarke, who said he was left with minor injuries following the assault.

“People who partake in this sort of behaviour don't tend to realise that actually you cause just as much mental damage as they do physical. I am glad it happened to me and not anyone else as I knew how to handle the situation in a calm and safe manner with minimal injury.”

The attack happened near Castleford railway station

Anti-Social behaviour has been on the rise recently, with recent reports of incidents in Ossett as well as calls from leaders in Wakefield to have meetings with the Home Secretary over the sharp increase.

West Yorkshire Police said they were investigating the attack on Tuesday December 6 at around 7.10pm and appealed for witnesses.

Inspector Andrew Dickinson, of Wakefield North East NPT, said: “Luckily, reports of this nature are very rare within the North East area of Wakefield and we understand this to be an isolated incident.

"We do however take all reports of any criminality extremely seriously and always do our best to fully investigate the circumstances behind all reported incidents.”

“I would like to ask that if anyone has any information that could assist with our investigation to contact us by calling 101 or using our online 101LiveChat facility quoting crime reference 13220671218.”