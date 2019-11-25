Police investigating double shooting appeal to trace Volkswagen Golf

Police investigating a double shooting in Liversedge on Monday, November 4 are appealing for the public’s help to trace a Volkswagen Golf.

The incident took place at around 7.10pm. Two men were injured during the incident – neither suffered life threatening injuries.

Officers are now appealing directly for anyone who saw a Golf being driven at considerable speed.

The car was seen leaving the Sainsbury’s car-park at just after 7pm in Roberttown along the A62 towards Leeds.

Wakefield man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting in Liversedge

The car took a right at the Halifax Road junction traffic lights and then continued along Westgate and into Heckmondwike town centre.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift of the Protective Services (Crime) Team is leading the investigation, said: “I am appealing directly to anyone who remembers seeing this car being driven extremely quickly – this was the day before Bonfire Night.

“It was being driven at speeds that would have likely caused people to notice it and remember. If you saw it please call police on 101 quoting log 1699 of Monday 4 November or quote Operation Filtergate.

“Or if you have any dash-cam footage or CCTV please get in contact.”

**Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident - A 32 year old, from Wakefield, and a 30 year old from Dewsbury, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

A 25 year old and a 24 year old have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They have been released under investigation