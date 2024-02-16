Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the scene on Arundel Close yesterday (February 15) afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 1pm yesterday (15/02), police were called to a report of a sudden death of a man at a property on Arundel Close, Wakefield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The man pronounced deceased at the scene is believed to be in his sixties.