Police investigating unexplained death of elderly man in Wakefield
Enquiries are currently ongoing into the unexplained death of a man in Wakefield.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to the scene on Arundel Close yesterday (February 15) afternoon.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 1pm yesterday (15/02), police were called to a report of a sudden death of a man at a property on Arundel Close, Wakefield.
"The man pronounced deceased at the scene is believed to be in his sixties.
"A scene has been put in place while enquiries continue into the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.”