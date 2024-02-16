News you can trust since 1852
Police investigating unexplained death of elderly man in Wakefield

Enquiries are currently ongoing into the unexplained death of a man in Wakefield.
By Kara McKune
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
Police were called to the scene on Arundel Close yesterday (February 15) afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 1pm yesterday (15/02), police were called to a report of a sudden death of a man at a property on Arundel Close, Wakefield.

"The man pronounced deceased at the scene is believed to be in his sixties.

"A scene has been put in place while enquiries continue into the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.”