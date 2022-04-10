Police investigation after man dies following incident in Wakefield
West Yorkshire Police are investigating after a man died following an incident in Wakefield in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
By Leanne Clarke
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 6:37 pm
Updated
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 6:40 pm
Police confirmed they have made an arrest after an incident at Buckingham Court at 12.40am today.
A man was taken to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
The area has been sealed off while forensic investigators search the scene.