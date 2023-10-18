Two men were found injured in Crigglestone High Street last night.

Police were called at 10.19pm (Tuesday) to reports of a man being assaulted in High Street, outside the Working Men’s Club.

On arrival, officers found two men with injuries. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

One is believed to have suffered a serious, but non-life threatening, head injury.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Two scenes were initially in place as the incidents were believed to be separate, but further enquiries have established they are part of the same investigation."

Wakefield District CID is continuing enquiries into this incident and anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact them on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230578391.