News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Police issue warning to Castleford residents following spate of break-ins

Wakefield Police are urging people in Castleford to be extra vigilant following a spate of shed burglaries in the area.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:12 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 12:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers say four burglaries have been reported in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 7) at Wellgate, Heritage View, Newton Drive and Sheldrake Road.

Entry was gained by forcing the garage lock/padlock and fixings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stolen property included a specialized Pitch mountain bike, a Claud Butler Torino racing bike, tool box containing various tools, Stihl leaf blower, petrol saw, petrol strimmer and a socket set.

Most Popular
Entry was gained by forcing the garage lock/padlock and fixings.Entry was gained by forcing the garage lock/padlock and fixings.
Entry was gained by forcing the garage lock/padlock and fixings.

A Voodoo mountain bike was also stolen from a garage on Gypsy Lane, Castleford in the early hours of Tuesday, January 9.

And two chainsaws, a Stihl leaf blower and other power tools were stolen from farm outbuildings on Sheepwalk Lane in the early hours of Wednesday, January 10.

Police are urging people to take a minute to check your current security on sheds, garages and outbuildings and also think about what you store inside.