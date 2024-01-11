Police issue warning to Castleford residents following spate of break-ins
Officers say four burglaries have been reported in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 7) at Wellgate, Heritage View, Newton Drive and Sheldrake Road.
Entry was gained by forcing the garage lock/padlock and fixings.
Stolen property included a specialized Pitch mountain bike, a Claud Butler Torino racing bike, tool box containing various tools, Stihl leaf blower, petrol saw, petrol strimmer and a socket set.
A Voodoo mountain bike was also stolen from a garage on Gypsy Lane, Castleford in the early hours of Tuesday, January 9.
And two chainsaws, a Stihl leaf blower and other power tools were stolen from farm outbuildings on Sheepwalk Lane in the early hours of Wednesday, January 10.
Police are urging people to take a minute to check your current security on sheds, garages and outbuildings and also think about what you store inside.