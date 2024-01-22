Police issue warning to Wakefield car owners after high-value Audis and VWs stolen

Police are advising drivers to be vigilant following recent attempts by thieves to steal higher value cars from Wakefield homes.

Wakefield District CID is advising drivers to take precautions to secure their vehicles as detectives investigate a recent increase in burglaries in the Wakefield area.

In the latest offence, suspects approached a house on Northfield Avenue in South Kirkby at about 6.15pm on Friday, January 19, but were unsuccessful in their attempts to steal a Volkswagen Golf.

Officers have noted three such offences across the district in the last three days in which cars from higher value vehicle brands such as Audi and Volkswagen have been targeted.

Car owners are being urged to take basic precautions to better protect cars if possible, such as parking in brightly lit areas at night and placing electronic key fobs in a shielded ‘Faraday’ style container in their homes.

Householders with access to garages which can accommodate their vehicles are also being urged to store their cars inside them, if possible.

Other precautions can include the use of steering locks.

DI Jamie Speight of Wakefield District CID, said: “I want to reassure residents we are conducting a number of enquiries into these recent offences, and are determined to locate and arrest those responsible.

“We have noted that thieves are targeting higher value vehicle brands and are urging drivers to take some basic security precautions if possible.

“In the latest offence on Northfield Avenue in South Kirkby, suspects unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry to a property in order to gain access to car keys.

“I would advise anyone who see’s people behaving suspiciously outside their homes to please ring 999 while the incident is ongoing to allow officers to attend as quickly as we can.

“We are appealing for witnesses to this latest offence in South Kirkby and would like to speak to anyone who saw suspects approach or leave the house or has relevant footage.

“Anyone who can assist enquiries regarding the latest offence or has information generally is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13240034905.