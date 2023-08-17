Police keen to identify bike rider after pedestrian, 62, hit in Wakefield park

Wakefield safer roads officers are investigating the incident which resulted in a man suffering serious injuries after he was struck by an off road bike in Wrenthorpe Park at around 3.10pm on Saturday, July 15.

A group of four or five bikes were riding together in the park and officers have now issued an image of a bike which may have been part of the group and whose rider they would like to identify.

The incident itself took part in the side of the park to the rear of Lombardy Garth heading towards Hornbeam Avenue.

Police are wanting to trace this bike rider.

Officers believe the rider involved in the collision fell off his bike and possibly sustained injuries before leaving the scene.

The 62-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries but not believed to be life threatening.

The rider of the bike, anyone who knows their identity, or anyone who has information or CCTV of the collision is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team Two,

Information can be given via 101 or use the LiveChat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk./contactus quoting reference 13230965682.