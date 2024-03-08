The incident happened on Bradford Road, Tingley, at 2:10pm last Friday (1 March) and involved a Nissan car and a Police Horse, named Ledston, who is based at Carr Gate in Wakefield.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0838 of 1/3.