Police launch appeal after police horse hit by vehicle near Wakefield

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a police horse and vehicle.
By Kara McKune
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Bradford Road, Tingley, at 2:10pm last Friday (1 March) and involved a Nissan car and a Police Horse, named Ledston, who is based at Carr Gate in Wakefield.

Nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0838 of 1/3.