Police launch appeal to find missing London teenager who could be in Kirklees or Wakefield
Police are appealing for information to find a missing London teenager who is believed to be in West Yorkshire.
By Kara McKune
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Officers would like to speak to anyone who seen 17-year-old ‘Edi’ who is believed to either be in the Dewsbury, Mirfield or Wakefield areas.
Edi was reported missing from the Harrow area on July 5 and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.
Anyone who has seen him or has information is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing police number 13230400756.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat