Police launch appeal to find missing Wakefield teenager last seen in Eastmoor
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate teenager Stanislav Topa who has been reported missing.
Stanislav, aged 14, was last spotted on Saturday afternoon (December 16) in the Eastmoor area and has not been seen since.
He is thought to be wearing a grey tracksuit and puffer coat.
Enquiries suggest he could be with another young male, who is of a similar age.
Anyone who may have seen Stanislav or has any information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield District Police via the Live Chat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 139 of December 17.