Police launch appeal to find missing Wakefield teenager last seen in Eastmoor

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate teenager Stanislav Topa who has been reported missing.

Stanislav, aged 14, was last spotted on Saturday afternoon (December 16) in the Eastmoor area and has not been seen since.

He is thought to be wearing a grey tracksuit and puffer coat.

Enquiries suggest he could be with another young male, who is of a similar age.

