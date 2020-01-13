Police launch enquiry after shots fired in Wakefield street

Police have launched an enquiry after a 'suspected firearms incident' in Wakefield.

The incident took place on Howard Street, in the city centre, at around 8.20pm on Saturday, January 11.

Police have launched an enquiry after a 'suspected firearms incident' in Wakefield. Photo: Google Maps

Temporary Detective Inspector Tom Hilyer of Wakefield CID said: "Officers are investigating a suspect firearms discharge in the Howard Street area. No-one was reported to have been injured.

“Our enquiries remain at an early stage and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances and identify those responsible.

“An area search has been conducted and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

“Clearly, hearing of this type of activity will be of concern to local residents and we are undertaking reassurance patrols in the area.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward by contacting the non-emergency number 101 or using the live chat facility available via the Force website.

“Likewise, you can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.”

Eyewitnesses reported that the street, next to The College pub, had been taped off since Saturday evening.