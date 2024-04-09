Police launch image appeal following burglary in Wakefield

Police are appealing for information to locate two males who are wanted in connection with a burglarythat occurred on George Street in Wakefield city centre.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Elliot Kelly, 22, is described as a white male, slim build with facial hair, he has connections to the Wakefield and Hemsworth areas. 

Charlie Todd,19, is described as a white male, slim build with facial hair, he also has connections to the Wakefield area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and address checks to locate them but are now appealing for anyone who has seen them or knows their current whereabouts to get in touch. 

Most Popular
Elliot Kelly and Charlie Todd are wanted in connection with a burglary in Wakefield.Elliot Kelly and Charlie Todd are wanted in connection with a burglary in Wakefield.
Elliot Kelly and Charlie Todd are wanted in connection with a burglary in Wakefield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13240103673 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat. 

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online. 