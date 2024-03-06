Police launch image appeal following serious assault in Castleford that left victim blind in one eye

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred outside the Thrill and Grill takeaway in Carlton Street at about 1.45am on Sunday, January 14.

The victim, a man in his thirties, suffered injuries which led to him losing the sight in one of his eyes.

Police are now appealing for assistance in identifying either or both of these males.

West Yorkshire Police have released images of two men they would like to identify.

Anyone with information should contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240023851.