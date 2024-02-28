Police launch information appeal after man left with slash wound during assault in Knottingley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to Windermere Drive, yesterday afternoon following reports of an assault.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report at 4.33pm yesterday (February 27) that a man had been assaulted in Knottingley.

“From initial enquiries it is understood that the man was assaulted on Windermere Drive, Knottingley, and has made his way to another address before the emergency services were called.

A man was taken to hospital where he was treated for a slash wound to the back.

Enquiries are currently ongoing into the incident.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1189 of 27 February.