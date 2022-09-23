The hub in the heart of the city centre will be run by Wakefield Council and local police officers and will be accessible to anyone feeling vulnerable and in need of a place to go if struggling or in need of support on a night-out.

The Safe Space can be found on Westgate, at the top of Market Street, next to many of the city’s most popular pubs and bars.

Sergeant Graeme Dent, of West Yorkshire Police, set up the space, with support of the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, Wakefield Council and third party partners, to help combat violence, primarily amongst women on evenings out.

The 'Safe Space' Welfare Unit was set up by Sergeant Graeme Dent, West Yorkshire Police and Wakefield Council.

“I've got two teenage daughters who I want to be safe going out. I wanted to set up an initiative that would combat violence against women in general and provide them with support when they need it.

Sergeant Dent said that while the initiative aimed to combat violence against women, the Safe Space was available to everyone.

“It's right in the middle of the night-time economy, so the idea is that it's really visible, it provides reassurance and it just provides a point that anyone who's feeling vulnerable can go to.”

The unit was unveiled last week and will be open and accessible every Friday and Saturday night between 8pm and 4am, with a non-uniformed officer situated inside to support anyone in need.

The 'Safe Space' can be found on Westgate, Wakefield

The space contains necessities that are free to access including a first aid box, running water supplies, a phone charger and toilets.

Investment for the project has come from the Mayoral led Safer Streets Fund 4 for the next 12 months.

The Safer Streets Fund has awarded over £50 million in funds towards combatting violence against women throughout the country, and £300,000 has been given to West Yorkshire in order to support and create a safer community.

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe, speaking about the launch of the ‘Safe Space, said: “It is fabulous to see the funding secured by our Mayor Tracy Brabin, being translated into tangible measures such as this facility.

A look inside the new Safe Space welfare unit in Wakefield city centre

“The Mayor pledged to place the safety of women and girls at the heart of her police and crime plan and this yet another indicator of the swift progress we are making."

Data from the Office of National Statistics showed in March 2022, one in two women felt unsafe walking alone after dark in a busy public place and over a quarter of women have experienced at least one form of harassment on a night out.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, added: "Wakefield has a vibrant night-time economy and ensuring the safety of women and girls and vulnerable people in general is a key priority for the council and the police.

“The ‘Safe Space’ initiative will improve public safety and make sure that people feel safe and secure whilst enjoying the wonderful hospitality our district has to offer, by knowing that help is there immediately if they need it.”

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE believes the Safe Space is 'crucial.'