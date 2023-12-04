Police launch search for man wanted in connection with burglaries in Mirfield and Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with burglaries involving elderly victims in Mirfield and Wakefield.

Police would like to speak to Sorinel Oprea about burglaries involving elderly victims in Mirfield and Wakefield.

Sorinel Oprea, 22, is of no fixed address, but is known to have links to Leeds.

Officers are making enquiries to locate Sorinel, who is described as being of slim build.

If you can assist in locating him then please contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting 13230634474.