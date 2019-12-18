Police launch urgent appeal for witnesses as two men rushed to hospital with serious injuries following West Yorkshire crash

Two men have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in West Yorkshire.

At around 8.18pm on Monday December 16, a blue Audi estate car and blue BMW 335D were in collision on Garmil Head Lane between Fitzwilliam and Nostell.

Police SWNS

The drivers of both vehicles, men aged 26 and 43, were seriously injured and remain in hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision.

Anyone with dashcam footage is also asked to get in contact with officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the online chat system or by calling 101, quoting reference 13190643253.