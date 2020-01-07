Police launch urgent appeal to trace man on run from prison in Wakefield

Police have launched an appeal to trace a man who is on the run from Wakefield.

Daniel Lomas, 29, from Wakefield, broke the terms of his release, police said.

Daniel Lomas

He has connections with the Manchester, Lancashire and London areas.

He is also believed to have recently been in Blackburn.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield District Police on 101 referencing crime number 13180647040.

Information can also be given online to 101 Live-chat at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.