Police looking for masked men in a connection with assault in Horbury that left victims with head injuries
Police investigating an assault in Horbury have issued images of two men they would like to identify in connection with the incident.
By James Carney
Published 14th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
It occurred on the afternoon of May 26 and resulted in two men suffering head and arm injuries.
If you can assist in identifying these males then please contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13230293066.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers or online.