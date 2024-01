Police name and issue picture of woman killed after falling from moving van in Wakefield

A 27-year-old woman who died after falling from a moving van has been named with police urgently pleading for more information.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the incident on Denby Dale Road on Wednesday evening, which resulted in the death of Leah Senior from Huddersfield.

The 27-year-old died from injuries sustained from falling from a moving white Transit van.

A 25-year-old Kirklees man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving offences, was bailed pending further enquiries.

Police would like to speak to anyone in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20 and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident.