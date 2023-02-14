Terrance Kay, aged 53, from Normanton, was fatally injured in the incident at about 10.30pm on Friday February, 10 on Wakefield Road, Normanton, close to the junction with Mill Hill.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The Major Collision Enquiry Team continues to investigate the collision and is appealing for anyone who saw the movements of the van or the cyclist immediately prior to the incident to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

