Police name Wakefield cyclist who died after a collision with a van in Normanton
West Yorkshire Police has released the name and a picture of the cyclist who sadly died after a crash with a Ford Transit van in Normanton.
Terrance Kay, aged 53, from Normanton, was fatally injured in the incident at about 10.30pm on Friday February, 10 on Wakefield Road, Normanton, close to the junction with Mill Hill.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The Major Collision Enquiry Team continues to investigate the collision and is appealing for anyone who saw the movements of the van or the cyclist immediately prior to the incident to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”
A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Paul Watson, 39, of Parklands Manor, Normanton, appeared before Leeds magistrates today (Tuesday, February 14). He was remanded to appear before Leeds Crown Court on March 14, 2023.