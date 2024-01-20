News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Police name woman killed after falling from moving Ford Transit in Wakefield

Police have named the woman who died after she fell from a moving Ford Transit van.
By Nick Frame
Published 20th Jan 2024, 10:11 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the incident on Denby Dale Road on Wednesday evening, January 17, which resulted in the death of Leah Senior.

The 27-year-old was from Huddersfield. Emergency services tried to save the woman at the roadside, but she died at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 25-year-old Kirklees man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving offences, was bailed pending further enquiries.

Most Popular
Leah Senior died on Wednesday. (pic by WYP)Leah Senior died on Wednesday. (pic by WYP)
Leah Senior died on Wednesday. (pic by WYP)

Police would like to speak to anyone in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20 and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident.

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101 referencing police log 1604 of January 17.