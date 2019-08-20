Police promise more patrols at speeding hotspot in Wakefield

Police are promising more operations at high-speed hotspot in the city.

Officers conducted patrols on the Cathedral Retail Park on Sunday evening following yet more reports of young people congregating in cars, revving engines and racing.

Numerous complaints have been made to the police over the anti-social behaviour around that area and members of the roads policing team were present on Sunday using speed guns to monitor cars.

A spokesman said: "We will be conducting more of these operations to tackle issues raised by the public."