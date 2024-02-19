Police release image appeal for man following serious assault in Wakefield
Police in Wakefield have launched an image appeal following a serious assault that took place over the weekend.
Officers in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate Kacper Cicholewski.
He is wanted in relation to a serious assault which happened in Wakefield on Saturday, February 17.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 9”, with mousey coloured hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13240089390 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.