Police release image appeal for man following serious assault in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate Kacper Cicholewski.

He is wanted in relation to a serious assault which happened in Wakefield on Saturday, February 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as a white male, 5ft 9”, with mousey coloured hair and blue eyes.

Officers in Wakefield are appealing for information on Kacper Cicholewski.