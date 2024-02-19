News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Police release image appeal for man following serious assault in Wakefield

Police in Wakefield have launched an image appeal following a serious assault that took place over the weekend.
By Kara McKune
Published 19th Feb 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 14:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate Kacper Cicholewski.

He is wanted in relation to a serious assault which happened in Wakefield on Saturday, February 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as a white male, 5ft 9”, with mousey coloured hair and blue eyes.

Most Popular
Officers in Wakefield are appealing for information on Kacper Cicholewski.Officers in Wakefield are appealing for information on Kacper Cicholewski.
Officers in Wakefield are appealing for information on Kacper Cicholewski.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13240089390 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.