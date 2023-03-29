News you can trust since 1852
Police release images after man suffers head injuries in Wakefield attack

Police investigating an assault in Wakefield, in which a man suffered head injuries, have released images of five men they want to speak with.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read

The attack took place in the Lower York Street/Richard Street area on Sunday, February 26.

Do you recognise any of these men by their clothing?

If you can assist this investigation then please contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230113440.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

