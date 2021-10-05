Police release photo of man who died from head injuries he sustained in Pontefract

Simon Hailes, aged 40, and from the Kidderminster area of Worcestershire, died of his injuries at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, on Saturday, September 25.

His death came a week after the ambulance service was called to attend at an address on Dark Lane, Pontefract, following reports he had suffered head injuries.

Detectives are continuing their enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Hailes.

Simon Hailes.

Two people arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident were bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 285 of 18/9.