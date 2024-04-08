Police renew appeal for Wakefield-based sex offender who left his registered address last year
Police are renewing an appeal for information about the whereabouts of a registered sex offender who is wanted for breaching his conditions.
West Yorkshire Police has made a number of appeals for information about Maqsood Ali, 47, since he left his registered address in Wakefield in May 2023.
He is understood to have links to Bradford, Huddersfield, Cambridge, Brighton and Slough but could be elsewhere in the UK.
Anyone who may have seen him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230299486.