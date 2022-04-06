Police renew appeal over missile throwing at Leeds Utd v Manchester Utd match

Officers from Leeds District CID previously released ten images from CCTV of suspects they wanted to identify over a number of incidents at the match on February 20, including where Manchester United players were targeted.

A number of suspects have now been identified and interviewed but officers are still asking for the public’s help to identify four remaining suspects who were highlighted from CCTV footage covering home fans in the South Stand.

Anyone who recognises any of the suspects is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting Operation Branchwood or crime reference 13220103288 and the relevant initial for the suspect via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat