Police rescue woman from River Calder following reports of a 'woman in distress'

A woman was rescued from the River Calder yesterday following calls to emergency services reporting a woman in difficulty.
By Kara McKune
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Water rescue teams joined emergency services, who all attended the scene at around 5pm yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police and the fire service attended at Bottom Boat Road, Stanley on Monday evening to facilitate the rescue of a woman from water there.

"She was recovered safely and taken to hospital for precautionary checks.”