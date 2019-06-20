Police say 'no further action' being taken over park rape allegation

Police have confirmed that no action will be taken following an allegation of rape made at a public skate park.

West Yorkshire Police cordoned off the King George playing fields off Falcon Drive following an alleged sexual assault on the evening of Saturday, May 18.

Forensic officers were spotted combing the area the next day and a section of park remained cordoned off for much of the day.

An 18-year-old man was taken in for questioning but police have now confirmed no charges will be brought against him.