Police searching for man after 'derogatory comments' made on train

British Transport Police are searching for a man after 'derogatory comments' were made on a train between Halifax and Leeds.

British Transport Police are looking for this man, on board a train from Halifax to Leeds, after comments were made on the train which have sparked an investigation.

Police did not specify in what way the comments were allegedly derogatory, or at whom they were aimed.

A spokesman for BTP said: "We are trying to identify this male after some derogatory comments were made on board a train between Halifax and Leeds.

"If you can help, text 61016 and quote: 1900060606"