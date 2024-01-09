Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Anyone who has seen Hollie or who has any information that could assist the police with their enquiries to locate her are asked to contact Wakefield District CID by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log reference 1444 of January 7.