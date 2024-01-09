Police searching for missing Pontefract teenager Hollie Hewlett who hasn't been seen since Sunday
Hollie Hewlett, who is 16, was reported missing on Sunday night (January 7) after failing to return home.
She is described as white, around 5ft 1ins tall, slim, with black, shoulder-length hair.
She was last seen wearing white jeans, a beige top, a white fur-style jacket and beige boots.
Police believed she may have travelled to Bradford.
Anyone who has seen Hollie or who has any information that could assist the police with their enquiries to locate her are asked to contact Wakefield District CID by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log reference 1444 of January 7.