Police searching for wanted man charged with sex offences who has links to Wakefield
Luke Avison is wanted for failing to comply with notification requirements as a registered sex offender.
Avison (36) is also wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence in Leeds and has links to Wakefield.
He is described as white, slim, with blue eyes and mousey brown hair.
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to find him but have so far been unable to locate him.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist officers is asked to contact 101 without delay quoting reference 13230143810 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.