News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police seize 100 cannabis plants at Wakefield at following energy firm tip-off

Around 100 cannabis plants were discovered at a house in Wakefield following a tip-off from an energy firm.

By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were called to a house on Whinney Moor Avenue in Lupset on Friday, January 13 folllowing information from an energy supplier in relation to a suspected cannabis farm at the address.

Police discovered the plants in the upstairs of the property. No suspects were present.

Hide Ad

The cannabis farm was dismantled and the equipment and a number of plants were seized as evidence, the remaining plants were destroyed.

Police discovered the plants in the upstairs of the property. (West Yorkshire Police)