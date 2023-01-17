Police seize 100 cannabis plants at Wakefield at following energy firm tip-off
Around 100 cannabis plants were discovered at a house in Wakefield following a tip-off from an energy firm.
By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers were called to a house on Whinney Moor Avenue in Lupset on Friday, January 13 folllowing information from an energy supplier in relation to a suspected cannabis farm at the address.
Police discovered the plants in the upstairs of the property. No suspects were present.
The cannabis farm was dismantled and the equipment and a number of plants were seized as evidence, the remaining plants were destroyed.