Police seize 400 cannabis plants from Wakefield city centre premises

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized during a raid in Wakefield city centre at the weekend.

Police have arrested two men after a cannabis farm was discovered at a property on Cross Street on Saturday.

Cross Street in the city centre (Google Maps).

Officers from Wakefield's neighbourhood policing team (NPT) attended the area to make enquiries after receiving intelligence from the community.

More than 400 plants were found at the property.

The two men arrested have been released under investigation

Inspector Helen Brear of Wakefield NPT said: "This was a significant seizure and we would always encourage members of the public to contact us if they have information about possible drug production in our communities. We will always investigate any information received.

"Information can always be given to police via 101 or the contact us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."