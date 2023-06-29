News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Police treating death of 51-year-old woman at Pinderfields as 'non-suspicious'

Police have shut down speculation over the death of a 51-year-old woman, having confirmed it is being treated as ‘non-suspicious.’
By Kara McKune
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read

The woman was pronounced dead at Pinderfields hospital on Tuesday (June 27).

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were informed of the death of a 51-year-old woman at Pinderfields Hospital on Tuesday.

"The death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Police were informed of the death of a 51-year-old woman at Pinderfields Hospital on Tuesday.Police were informed of the death of a 51-year-old woman at Pinderfields Hospital on Tuesday.
Police were informed of the death of a 51-year-old woman at Pinderfields Hospital on Tuesday.
Most Popular

"A file is being prepared for the West Yorkshire Coroner.”

Read More
Wanted: 22 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield
Police are treating the death of a 51-year-old woman as non-suspicious.Police are treating the death of a 51-year-old woman as non-suspicious.
Police are treating the death of a 51-year-old woman as non-suspicious.