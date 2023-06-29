Police treating death of 51-year-old woman at Pinderfields as 'non-suspicious'
Police have shut down speculation over the death of a 51-year-old woman, having confirmed it is being treated as ‘non-suspicious.’
By Kara McKune
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
The woman was pronounced dead at Pinderfields hospital on Tuesday (June 27).
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were informed of the death of a 51-year-old woman at Pinderfields Hospital on Tuesday.
"The death is being treated as non-suspicious.
"A file is being prepared for the West Yorkshire Coroner.”