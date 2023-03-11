Police urgently appealing for information to trace missing Castleford teenager
West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information to trace a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Castleford.
Phoebe Russouw was reported missing after last being seen at her Castleford home at about 10.30am this morning (Saturday).
There are concerns for welfare and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries and searches to trace her.
She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, very slim build, with dark brown hair and glasses.
She was last seen wearing a plum and cream coloured jumper.
Anyone who has seen Phoebe or who has any information that could help to find her is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 559 of March 11 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.