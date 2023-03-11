Police urgently appealing for information to trace missing Castleford teenager

Phoebe Russouw was reported missing after last being seen at her Castleford home at about 10.30am this morning (Saturday).

There are concerns for welfare and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries and searches to trace her.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, very slim build, with dark brown hair and glasses.

Phoebe Russouw was last seen wearing a plum and cream coloured jumper.

