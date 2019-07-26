Police use drone to catch anti-social bikers in Horbury

Anti-social bikers found themselves in trouble this week - when police used a drone to find them.

Members of the Operation Matrix Off Road bike team used the drone to tackle the anti-social motorcycle riding at Horbury lagoon on Thursday afternoon.

Two section 59 orders, for using a vehicle in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance, were issued.

In a tweet, the team, known as the bike cops, said: "At Horbury Lagoons today we were tackling anti social motorcycle riding using one of the WYP drones.

"Also present were North West NPT and Ossett fire fighters who were there offering open water awareness and advice. Two Section 59 warnings were issued."

West Yorkshire Police currently own 10 drones, and employ 60 drone operators.

The drones, which are battery-powered devices controlled by a remote control, have daylight and thermal cameras, as well as HD cameras and 4K camcorders.

They are deployed in specific operations, including searches for missing people, investigations into incidents and situational awareness.