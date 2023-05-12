Police warn public to be wary after complaints about an aggressive horse on Wakefield's Heath Common
West Yorkshire Police has issued a warning for people to “stay away from the horses” on Wakefield’s Heath Common after receiving complaints over an aggressive equine.
The horse is said to have been on a long tether and was able to stray onto a path.
The owner has been made aware and the tether has since been shortened but members of the public are being urged to be wary.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We have received a number of reports regarding an aggressive horse on the fields at Heath Common.
"It would appear that the young horse was on a long tether and was therefore able to stray onto the path.
"The owner has been made aware and the tether has now been shortened so the horse is unable to get to the path, but we would like to ask people to take care when in the area and to stay away from the horses.
The force said the owner was making arrangements to have the horse castrated which they hope would calm the animal down and stop future problems.
Wakefield Council is also understood to be making enquiries with the owner.