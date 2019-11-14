Police warning after burglars set their sights on Wakefield and Pontefract new builds

Wakefield Police are urging people to report any suspicious activity after a number of burglaries on plots of new build sites across Wakefield and Pontefract.

Officers have said they have seen a recent increase in burglaries on plots/unoccupied new builds where the suspects are gaining entry by removing or smashing the glass panel of the side or rear door to get in.

Once inside they are removing a number of integrated appliances, boilers and electrical sockets.

Lead has also been stolen from the roof of one of the properties.

The suspects have broken in over weekends, when site staff aren't working, and have used a white transit van and possibly worn work clothing such as high vis jackets to blend in with the buidling surroundings.

The new build sites that have so far been targeted are Herriot Way, Wrenthorpe (Persimmon Homes), just off the A650, near to the Snowhill retail park, Princes Drive and Longwall Road, Park Road, Pontefract (Avant Homes).

If you see anyone acting suspiciously on the new build estates, especially at weekend’s when regular staff are not working, please bear the above in mind and ring 999 in an emergency/if the suspects are on site or 101 in a non emergency.

Remember to make notes of any make/model of vehicles and registration numbers and any suspect descriptions.