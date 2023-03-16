Police warning after numerous thefts of Ford Fiestas and Ford Ecosport from car parks

Police have recieved reports of vehicles being stolen in Castleford and Pontefract.

A Ford Fiesta, Ford Fiesta ST and Ford Ecosport were stolen from Xscape at Castleford.

Two Ford Fiestas have been stolen from Aldi, South Elmsall and White Rose surgery, South Elmsall and a Ford Fiesta was taken from the car park at Home Bargains, Park Road retail, Pontefract.

Officers are advising drivers to protect their vehicles and consider immobilisers, adding extra locks and alarms and installing tracking devices.