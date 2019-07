Wakefield Police are urging people to lock up their cars after an increase in thefts in Outwood and Wrenthorpe.

Officers said there has been an increase in theft from motor vehicles over the weekend where opportunist thieves are trying car door handles, hoping to find a vehicle unlocked.

Items stolen include Sat Navs, dashcams and cash.

People are being urged to park their vehicles in secure locations and check that it is locked