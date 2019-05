Wakefield Police are urging people to be on their guard after discarded needles were found on a public footpath close to the city centre.

Officers reported the needles being found on Marsh Way.

They said council staff have already been out on a number of occasions to remove them and are asking members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour to them immediately.

If you find any needles discarded in public areas, call the council on 03458 506 506.