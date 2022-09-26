Police warning over keyless car thefts - how to keep your vehicle safe

Cars with keyless entry unlock automatically when the key comes within a short-range distance of the car.

Keyless car theft, also known as ‘Relay theft’, occurs when a device is used to fool the car into thinking the key is close by, which unlocks the car and allows the ignition to be started.

Thieves can steal cars in seconds using wireless transmitters that pick up the signal emitted by keyfobs, allowing them to take the car without causing any damage.

Police have issued a warning to drivers with keyless car entry after an increase in thefts.

What can I do?Keep car keys safe - Whilst at home, keep your car keys away from the car to disrupt communication range. Avoid leaving them near your door and window.

Thieves only need to be within a few metres of your car key to capture the signal, even if its inside your home.

Use a signal-blocking pouch/Faraday bag - The pouch can block the transmission of the signal from the car key once inside the pouch. You could also use a metal tin as this will also block any signal.

Turn off the fob’s wireless signal - Wireless signals on some keyless fobs can be turned off. Look in your car manual to see if this is possible, if not, contact your vehicle manufacturer.

Reprogramming the key - If you buy a second-hand car consider reprogramming they keys.