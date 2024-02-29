Police warning to Featherstone residents following spate of thefts from cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two suspects have been sighted on CCTV trying car doors on Miller Avenue and Colliers Road, Featherstone at 3.20am yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Residents from Nunns Lane and Wentbridge Road, Featherstone have also reported items stolen from their vehicles overnight on Monday, February 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stolen property included a dash cam, wallet, Garmin watch and a sports holdall.

Car owners in Featherstone are being urged to be vigilant following a spate of break-ins.

Wakefield Police are urging people to remember to remove all valuables, however small, from view or place them in the boot when leaving your vehicles.

Always double check that you have locked your vehicle by trying the door handle.

Vehicles with unfolded electric wing mirrors could indicate that it has been left unlocked. Car thieves are known to look out for vehicles with wing mirrors sticking out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offences can take place anywhere, in a car park, at the side of the road or on your driveway.

As always, if you see anyone acting in a suspicious manner or witness a crime taking place, please contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 (in an emergency).