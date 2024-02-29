Police warning to Featherstone residents following spate of thefts from cars
Two suspects have been sighted on CCTV trying car doors on Miller Avenue and Colliers Road, Featherstone at 3.20am yesterday morning (Wednesday).
Residents from Nunns Lane and Wentbridge Road, Featherstone have also reported items stolen from their vehicles overnight on Monday, February 26.
Stolen property included a dash cam, wallet, Garmin watch and a sports holdall.
Wakefield Police are urging people to remember to remove all valuables, however small, from view or place them in the boot when leaving your vehicles.
Always double check that you have locked your vehicle by trying the door handle.
Vehicles with unfolded electric wing mirrors could indicate that it has been left unlocked. Car thieves are known to look out for vehicles with wing mirrors sticking out.
Offences can take place anywhere, in a car park, at the side of the road or on your driveway.
As always, if you see anyone acting in a suspicious manner or witness a crime taking place, please contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 (in an emergency).
Alternatively a crime can be reported via the West Yorkshire Police website.